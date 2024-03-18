 'Modi twisted meaning': Rahul Gandhi's clarification on 'Shakti' row after PM's attack | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Modi twisted meaning': Rahul Gandhi's clarification on 'Shakti' row after PM's attack

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi had said,"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state)".

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distorting his ‘Shakti’ remark that has generated massive controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

“Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning, because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth,” Gandhi said in a post on social platform X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

At Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday, Gandhi had invoked ‘Shakti’ to question the electronic voting machines (EVM). “There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre,” he had said on the last day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 

ALSO READ: Rahul's ‘Shakti’ remark sparks storm ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Decoding the row

On Monday, Gandhi defended his remark, saying," The ‘Shakti’ I mentioned against whom we are fighting, its mask is none other than Modiji. It is a power that has captured India's voice, institutions, CBI, I-T department, ED, Election Commission, media, industries and constitutional structure."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“For this power, Narendra Modi waives off loans worth thousands of crore rupees while a farmer is forced to commit suicide on not being able to pay loans worth few thousand rupees,” Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had hit out at INDIA alliance over Gandhi's remarks. “They declared that their fight is against Shakti... for me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of Shakti”.

“To those who are raising their voices against Shakti, I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Shakti," he added. 

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 'Modi twisted meaning': Rahul Gandhi's clarification on 'Shakti' row after PM's attack
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On