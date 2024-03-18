'Modi twisted meaning': Rahul Gandhi's clarification on 'Shakti' row after PM's attack

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distorting his ‘Shakti’ remark that has generated massive controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



“Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning, because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth,” Gandhi said in a post on social platform X. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

At Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday, Gandhi had invoked ‘Shakti’ to question the electronic voting machines (EVM). “There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre,” he had said on the last day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.



ALSO READ: Rahul's ‘Shakti’ remark sparks storm ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Decoding the row



On Monday, Gandhi defended his remark, saying," The ‘Shakti’ I mentioned against whom we are fighting, its mask is none other than Modiji. It is a power that has captured India's voice, institutions, CBI, I-T department, ED, Election Commission, media, industries and constitutional structure."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“For this power, Narendra Modi waives off loans worth thousands of crore rupees while a farmer is forced to commit suicide on not being able to pay loans worth few thousand rupees,” Gandhi said.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi had hit out at INDIA alliance over Gandhi's remarks. “They declared that their fight is against Shakti... for me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of Shakti”.



“To those who are raising their voices against Shakti, I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Shakti," he added.