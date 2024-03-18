Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shakti’ remark sparks political storm ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Decoding the controversy

A massive political slugfest has erupted days after the Election Commission announced the seven-phased Lok Sabha election schedule. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi triggered a row by invoking Hindu Goddess ‘Shakti’ to raise concerns over the electronic voting machine (EVM). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI, Sansad TV)

Gandhi's remark made on the last day of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, has evoked a strong reaction from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP attack on the Congress leader over his remark, which has generated a huge storm ahead of the first phase of election scheduled to be held in 102 seats across 21 states on April 19.



What's the controversy?

While raising his concerns about the operation of EVMs to emphasise the opposition's struggle against the might of the state, the Wayand MP claimed that the soul and integrity of EVMs has been traded to the King (PM Modi). He also indulged goddess "Shakti" to associate it with the ruling BJP government, saying that the opposition is fighting against the "shakti" (might) of the state.

“There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (PM Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution have traded its spine to the Centre," he said.

Shakti is a very sacred term for Hindus as it is associated with Goddess Durga/Amba. The Congress leader's remark immediately stoked a controversy.

BJP's attack:

Within no time, the ruling BJP picked up the comment and slammed the Congress leader for his "misogynistic" and "anti-hindu" mindset. Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing a rally in Telangana's Jagtial, slammed Gandhi saying every mother and daughter is a form of ‘shakti’ in the country.

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'...," PM Modi said.

He also talked about how the landing point of the Chandrayaan-3 was also named ‘Shiv Shakti’. "Can someone talk about the destruction of 'shakti'?...We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'...The fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship 'shakti'...'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'...," he added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonnawalla said that Gandhi is against nari shakti (women power).

"A series of INDI alliance members have said that Hindu Dharma is fraud. Ramcharitmanas is potassium cyanide. The Congress party has a long history of Hindu hatred, from denying the existence of Lord Ram to making the statement about Shakti. The statement from Rahul Gandhi in front of Uddhav Thackeray shows to what extent they can fall. Today, this is not just an insult to the Hindu faith but shows the misogynistic mindset of Rahul Gandhi, who is against nari-shakti and its manifestation," he said.

Nishad Party's jibe at Rahul Gandhi:

Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad also jibed at Rahul Gandhi and said that people have given Shakti to PM Modi to make the country powerful.

" In democracy, people have 'Shakti', whoever people give 'Shakti' to, they decide things. People have refrained from giving 'Shakti' to them (Congress). People have given 'Shakti' to PM Modi and taken up the resolution to make the country powerful"

Ram Temple chief priest's dig at Congress:

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das also took a dig at the opposition saying that those who speak against gods and goddesses should be sent to jail.

"This is the reason why the party's condition is deteriorating, because it is a Hindu Virodhi party. Bharat is a Hindu majority state, if they make these kinds of comments, who is going to stand with them? Nari Shakti is a pride of Hindu Dharma, Sanatan Dharma. This is condemnable. The leader who speaks against our gods and goddesses should be sent to jail," he said.

Opposition backs Rahul Gandhi

The Opposition, however, rallied behind the Congress stalwart, defending his remarks.

Congress leader Pawan Khera launched an indirect attack on the ruling BJP saying that now this country will not be run by "demonic power" but by "divine power". In a post on X, Khera, lashing out at BJP said, when "women were being made to run naked in Manipur, which power was keeping you silent?"

"Ten years ago, when your party was organising morchas in favour of rapists in Kathua, Unnao, and Hathras, did you not remember the worship of Shakti? When the female wrestlers were on the road and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh inside your house, which power were they worshipping? This election will be between divine power and demonic power and the victory will be of divine power," he asserted.

He further emphasised that Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc, the country's youth, and farmers will win the election against the ruling BJP.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the INDIA bloc is fighting against BJP's alleged bid to establish a dictatorship. "On one side BJP is fighting elections to establish a dictatorship in the country and on the other side, the INDIA alliance is fighting against this. The way people raised their voices against this dictatorship in Mumbai yesterday, I think the country, INDIA alliance and democracy are going to win the elections," he said.

Elections in India:

The election commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls. The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting April 19 and would culminate on June 1. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1. The counting of votes would take place on June 4.

