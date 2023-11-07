Priyanka Gandhi gets ‘empty’ bouquet at MP rally; her reaction goes viral: WATCH

Amid the heated election rallies across five states, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra encountered a hilarious incident when she was presented with an empty bouquet during her poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday. A video of the incident is making rounds on social media where Gandhi and everyone around her can be seen bursting into laughter after Congress worker Devendra Yadav handed her a bouquet with no flowers in it. Priyanka Gandhi gets ‘empty’ bouquet at MP rally

The video was also shared by BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it a “bouquet scam”. The flowers disappeared from the vase..it was caught. A Congress leader came to Priyanka Vadra's rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to give a bouquet but he played a game," the BJP leader wrote.

Later during her speech, the Congress leader addressed the incident and used it to take a dig at the BJP. “The way I received an empty bouquet is just how the Modi government delivers empty promises,” she said.

She then continued to attack the Centre over the rise in prices of onions and other essential commodities. “Onion prices have increased before Diwali and housewives are upset over this. The government makes efforts to control inflation only when elections are held. The price of an LPG cylinder rose to ₹1,400 and two months before the elections, the government reduced its price to ₹400,” she said.

“…Despite all the big announcements of the government, the poor were getting poorer, with every section of society hit hard by inflation and unemployment, which was the highest in 45 years…government posts are lying vacant. According to one figure, the Madhya Pradesh government has given employment to just 21 persons in the last three years. The state's BJP government made 22,000 announcements, but didn't fulfil even 22 of them. It gave jobs to just 21,” Gandhi added.

Madhya Pradesh is set to go to polls on November 17, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.