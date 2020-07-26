e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi invites BJP MP Anil Baluni for tea before vacating bunglow: Report

Priyanka Gandhi invites BJP MP Anil Baluni for tea before vacating bunglow: Report

Priyanka Gandhi is in the process of vacating the 35, Lodhi Estate house, after the Ministry of Urban Development issued her a notice on July 1 asking her to vacate the bunglow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is learnt to have zeroed in on a house in Delhi and will be shifting there soon.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is learnt to have zeroed in on a house in Delhi and will be shifting there soon.(File photo)
         

Ahead of the August 1 deadline for vacating her government bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday sent an invitation for tea to BJP leader Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the house, sources said.

It is learnt that the invite has been sent to the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, seeking his convenience and confirmation.

When reached out for comments, Baluni did not respond to calls.

Priyanka Gandhi is in the process of vacating the 35, Lodhi Estate house, after the Ministry of Urban Development issued her a notice on July 1 asking her to vacate the bunglow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

She is learnt to have zeroed in on a house in Delhi and will be shifting there soon.

She has, however, moved some of her belongings to a penthouse in an upscale residential society in Gurgaon’s Sector 42, but will not be living there, sources said.

They said the Gurgaon’s house is only being occasionally used by her children and she will be located in central Delhi only.

tags
top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In