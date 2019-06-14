Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia to hold meetings with UP leaders

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia plan to continue taking feedback from functionaries in Uttar Pradesh to draw a road map, according to leaders aware of the developments.

“Yes, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called all coordinators to New Delhi on June 15 and 16 to take further feedback as many candidates blamed the party organisation for the poor show [in the Lok Sabha elections]...,” said a senior party functionary.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) joint coordinator Peeyush Mishra said Scindia, the party’s western UP incharge, will hold meetings with party candidates, district and city unit office-bearers and coordinators at the UPCC headquarters on Friday to take feedback from partymen about the road map for the 2022 assembly election. “We have informed all the candidates and other leaders of west UP,” he said.

After a review on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress’s incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, indicated that she would like to hold another round of detailed discussion.

Priyanka Gandhi also indicated that she would like to identify those who did not work for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

“If you want to work and want to work whole-heartedly, get ready to fight for the party,” she said in Rae Bareli. “I will find out the names of the workers who did not work for the party in the elections,” she said.

Another senior party leader said a section was sure there would be “large-scale changes in the organisation at every level in the state”.

