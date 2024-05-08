Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's ‘Ambani-Adani’ attack on brother Rahul Gandhi

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he wonders why the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped “abusing” industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani since elections were declared, the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reacted to the remark, saying her brother speaks about them daily. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI/PTI)

In an election rally in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the Modi government of waiving loans worth ₹16 lakh crore for billionaires when farmers in Uttar Pradesh were dying due to suicide. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Today, Narendra Modi said that Rahul Gandhi is not taking Adani's name. The truth is this- Rahul Gandhi talks about Adani every day, he puts the truth about Adani in front of you everyday and exposes it,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further added that Rahul Gandhi tells the public every day about the “nexus” between the Prime Minister and big industrialists.

"Rahul Gandhi tells you daily that Narendra Modi has a nexus with big industrialists. Narendra Modi waived off ₹16 lakh crore of his friends but did not waive off a single rupee of the farmers. Narendra Modi should answer this," she said.

What PM Modi said



In a counterattack against Rahul Gandhi's over his ‘crony capitalism’ charge at his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he wonders why Rahul Gandhi has stopped taking the names of industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani since the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections.

He also questioned if "tempo loads of notes (money)" has reached the Congress.

"Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," he asked.

The PM further added: “Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot). You have to answer the nation.”