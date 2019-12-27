Pro-CAA group booked for protesting without permission in Dehradun

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 20:37 IST

Uttarakhand police has booked 120 people for staging a rally without permission in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Dehradun on Friday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi, said Uttarakhand Vishwakarma Shilpkar Manch’s founder Reena Goyal was leading a march from Dehradun Municipal Corporation office to the district magistrate’s office.

Joshi said the rally was taken out without any permission and the participants were also guilty of impeding the movement of traffic in the city.

A case under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint.) was registered against the agitators. 14 of the 120 people named in the case have been identified.

Counter protests in favour of the CAA have been organised in Bhopal, Bangalore and Mumbai among other cities leading to clashes with the anti-CAA protestors in some cases. The division on the streets is a reflection of the intense ongoing political debate on the amended citizenship act which has been alleged to be discriminatory against the Muslims.

The act aims to grant Indian citizenship to religiously persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.