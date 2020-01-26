e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Pro-CAA rally in Madhya Pradesh attacked with stones, police lathi-charge miscreants

Pro-CAA rally in Madhya Pradesh attacked with stones, police lathi-charge miscreants

The collector said the pro-CAA group and the police were pelted with stones by miscreants forcing police to lathi-charge and lob tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 22:08 IST
Monika Pandey
Monika Pandey
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Jabalpur
Jabalpur: A protestor hurls stones during an alleged confrontation between two communities during a pro-CAA protest in Jabalpur, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI1_26_2020_000373A)
Jabalpur: A protestor hurls stones during an alleged confrontation between two communities during a pro-CAA protest in Jabalpur, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI1_26_2020_000373A)(PTI)
         

Madhya Pradesh Police said it resorted to lathi-charge and lobbing of teargas shells to control a crowd which pelted stones on a group of people supporting Citizenship Amendment Act and also police in Jabalpur on the Republic Day.

A heavy police force has been deployed to tackle any untoward incident further.

Collector, Jabalpur Bharat Yadav said, “A group had permission to take out a Tiranga rally on Sunday from Aadhartal to Raddi Chowki on Sunday. When they intended to proceed further, they were prevented from doing so on the ground that another group of persons, especially women and their children had been staging a protest at Ghajibagh, Gohalpur ground against CAA for several days.”

The collector said the pro-CAA group and the police were pelted with stones by people in nearby lanes.

“While the group in support of CAA started returning they were pelted with stones along with the police by miscreants in nearby lanes. It was then that the police had to resort to using of force to control the situation,” he added.

Inspector general (IG) of police Bhagwat Singh Chouhan said the accused were yet to be identified. “We are looking into CCTV footage to identify them. A heavy police force has been deployed in the city to meet any eventuality. There is no information about injured persons so far. However, the situation is under control. An FIR would be lodged against the miscreants.”

tags
top news
Cellphone, 2G internet services in Kashmir, suspended for R-Day, now restored
Cellphone, 2G internet services in Kashmir, suspended for R-Day, now restored
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
‘Violence doesn’t solve problems’: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Republic Day
‘Violence doesn’t solve problems’: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Republic Day
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news