Pro-CAA rally in Madhya Pradesh attacked with stones, police lathi-charge miscreants

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 22:08 IST

Madhya Pradesh Police said it resorted to lathi-charge and lobbing of teargas shells to control a crowd which pelted stones on a group of people supporting Citizenship Amendment Act and also police in Jabalpur on the Republic Day.

A heavy police force has been deployed to tackle any untoward incident further.

Collector, Jabalpur Bharat Yadav said, “A group had permission to take out a Tiranga rally on Sunday from Aadhartal to Raddi Chowki on Sunday. When they intended to proceed further, they were prevented from doing so on the ground that another group of persons, especially women and their children had been staging a protest at Ghajibagh, Gohalpur ground against CAA for several days.”

The collector said the pro-CAA group and the police were pelted with stones by people in nearby lanes.

“While the group in support of CAA started returning they were pelted with stones along with the police by miscreants in nearby lanes. It was then that the police had to resort to using of force to control the situation,” he added.

Inspector general (IG) of police Bhagwat Singh Chouhan said the accused were yet to be identified. “We are looking into CCTV footage to identify them. A heavy police force has been deployed in the city to meet any eventuality. There is no information about injured persons so far. However, the situation is under control. An FIR would be lodged against the miscreants.”