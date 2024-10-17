Probe into inmates using smartphones in Kalaburagi jail

Additional director general of police (ADGP) for prisons and correctional services Malini Krishnamurthy has launched a high-level probe after a purpoted video circulated on social media allegedly showing the inmates of Kalaburagi Central Jail making video calls using smartphones. The ADGP ordered a preliminary inquiry to be completed within 10 days and warned of severe action against any prison personnel found complicit in facilitating the illegal use of mobile devices (Fiel photo)

During her inspection on Tuesday, Krishnamurthy slammed the prison authorities and said: “Did you not learn from the Darshan case at Parappana Agrahara? How are inmates still able to make video calls?”

Malini was joined by Kalaburagi police commissioner SD Sharanappa in the high-level meeting with newly appointed jail superintendent R Anita to address the security lapses. The meeting focused on implementing stricter security measures to prevent further violations.

The ADGP ordered a preliminary inquiry to be completed within 10 days and warned of severe action against any prison personnel found complicit in facilitating the illegal use of mobile devices.

Meanwhile, the prison authorities have decided to upgrade from 2G to 5G jammers to effectively block unauthorised communications. ADGP Malini also highlighted broader concerns, such as staff shortages across the state’s 54 prisons, and confirmed that a proposal has been submitted to the state government to increase staffing levels and improve training for prison officials.

Though HT could not verify the veracity of the video, the authorities registered cases against several prisoners allegedly on the basis of the video showing them making video calls. Those charged include Sagar Shivappa, Sunil Devdas, Nagesh Karabasappa, and under-trial detainees Vishal, Zulfikar, and Jameer. They face charges under Section 323 (concealment of property) and Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisoners Act, 2022.

Farahatabad station inspector B Mallikarjuna said: “The involved inmates have been charged under relevant sections, and we are probing how they gained access to mobile phones within the jail.”

The situation at prisons in Karnataka had been under the scanner after a photograph of Darshan showing him smoking and drinking coffee alongside a rowdy sheeter, went viral on social media. The controversy deepened when a video of Darshan allegedly participating in a video call from within prison surfaced, prompting widespread outrage and further scrutiny of prison operations.

In response to these revelations, nine prison officials, including chief superintendent of Parappana Agrahara jail, were suspended following an internal investigation. The inquiry was initiated after accusations surfaced that Darshan had been receiving preferential treatment during his time in custody. The investigation also uncovered unauthorised inmate movement between barracks, violating prison protocol, and the provision of prohibited items like chairs, coffee, and cigarettes to Darshan and his associates. After the investigations, Darshan was shifted to Ballary prison.