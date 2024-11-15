Probe launched after several elephants die mysteriously at MP reserve

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped in to investigate the mysterious deaths of 10 elephants at Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Initial reports suggest the deaths may be linked to poisoning from contaminated Kodo millet, a local grain. The probe comes after the NGT took suo-motu cognizance of the case on November 12, 2024, highlighting the grave threat posed by the contaminated grain to elephants, livestock, and humans. On an average, 83 elephants die annually due to various reasons such as disease, electrocution, train mishaps, poisoning, and hunting. (File Photo)

The NGT has expressed concerns about the lack of enforcement of environmental norms and potential violations of key laws, including the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986. To address this, the tribunal has issued notices to several authorities.

The NGT, in a suo-motu action taken on November 12, 2024, after news reports highlighted the issue, emphasized the gravity of the situation. The deaths of the elephants, believed to have been caused by ingesting the toxic grain, have raised serious concerns about the safety of wildlife in the region and the potential for wider environmental consequences. The tribunal noted that the contamination of Kodo millet not only poses a direct threat to elephants but also to other wildlife, livestock, and even humans who might unknowingly consume or come into contact with the affected grain.

Need for stricter vigilance

The tribunal has stated that such incidents highlight a need for stronger enforcement of environmental norms and could represent violations of key laws, including the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The NGT has transferred the case to its Central Zone Bench and scheduled the next hearing for December 23, 2024. The outcome of this case is expected to have significant implications for wildlife conservation and agricultural practices in the region.

The mysterious deaths of the elephants have raised alarms about the safety of wildlife and the environment in the region. The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, one of India’s premier wildlife sanctuaries, is home to a diverse range of species, including tigers and elephants. The deaths of these elephants, a keystone species in the ecosystem, have brought to light the need for greater vigilance in protecting both wildlife and the environment from emerging threats.