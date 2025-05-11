Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Probe on after over 10 lakh stolen from ATM in Gurugram

PTI |
May 11, 2025 08:35 PM IST

The thieves allegedly disabled the video recording system of the ATM booth and are suspected to have hacked into the machine's security system.

Cash amounting to over 10 lakh was stolen from an Axis Bank ATM on the Delhi-Jaipur highway last month without any physical damage to the machine, police said on Sunday.

The miscreants allegedly decamped with over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh.(PTI)
The miscreants allegedly decamped with over 10 lakh.(PTI)

The thieves allegedly disabled the video recording system of the ATM booth and are suspected to have hacked into the machine's security system to carry out the theft, they said.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in slum huts in Ambala, 1 dead

According to the complainant, Gaurav Kumar Baisla, an employee of Hitachi Payment Services -- the company responsible for maintaining ATMs of carious banks -- the incident took place on the night of April 30 at the Axis Bank ATM near Rico Auto Industries.

The miscreants allegedly decamped with over 10 lakh and also stole the digital video recorder (DVR), battery, hard disk, PC core and chest lock from the ATM booth, he said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered on Saturday at the Sadar police station, officials said.

"We have sought help from technical experts to identify the modus operandi and those involved. CCTV footage from nearby areas and other evidence are also being examined," Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar, said.

Get India Pakistan Ceasefire News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Probe on after over 10 lakh stolen from ATM in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On