Home / India News / Prof Bhim Singh, founder of J&K Panthers Party, passes away at 80; PM grieves
india news

Prof Bhim Singh, founder of J&K Panthers Party, passes away at 80; PM grieves

  • Professor Bhim Singh was expelled from the party he had founded for taking part in a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at the Bhatindi residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.
File photo of late Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh.(HT )
File photo of late Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh.(HT )
Updated on May 31, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Professor Bhim Singh, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, passed away at his residence in Jammu on Tuesday. Singh was 80.

Condoling the demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh would be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

"He was very well-read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In November 2020, Singh was expelled from the party he had founded for taking part in a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at the Bhatindi residence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bhim singh
bhim singh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out