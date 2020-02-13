e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Prohibitory orders against anti-CAA protests on Dec 18 was illegal, says Karnataka High Court

Prohibitory orders against anti-CAA protests on Dec 18 was illegal, says Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru police commissioner had imposed Section 144 ahead of planned anti-CAA protests on December 18, 2019, citing a possible threat to peace and maintenance of law and order.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
A protestor being detained by police personnel as she defies the prohibitory orders imposed in the area, during a rally against the amended Citizenship Act, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
A protestor being detained by police personnel as she defies the prohibitory orders imposed in the area, during a rally against the amended Citizenship Act, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (PTI File )
         

The Karnataka high court ruled on Thursday that the prohibitory orders imposed in Bengaluru on December 18 to deter anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests were illegal and asked the state government why it assumed that every protest will disturb public peace.

Chief Justice Abhay S Oka also asked why permission for the protest was cancelled overnight and held that the government could not provide sufficient grounds for clamping prohibitory orders in the city.

Bengaluru police commissioner had imposed Section 144 ahead of planned anti-CAA protests on December 18, 2019, citing a possible threat to peace and maintenance of law and order.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda, one of the petitioners in the case, tweeted his happiness at the ruling and said the Karnataka government needed to learn its lesson from it.

“Very happy to share that the Karnataka HC ruling on my PIL has held illegal the Sec 144 order imposed in Bengaluru. BJP government must learn to accept that peaceful protest is our fundamental right and desist from imposing illegal orders.”

 

A similar prohibitory order was imposed in Mangalore, which was violated by the anti-CAA protesters, resulting in violence and subsequent police firing in which two people were killed. An inquiry is ongoing in that matter.

Several opposition parties including the Congress have accused the Central government of alleged misuse of prohibitory orders to stifle democratic and peaceful protests.

tags
top news
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured
Britain’s desi cabinet: Top 3 posts in UK cabinet go to Indian-origin ministers
Britain’s desi cabinet: Top 3 posts in UK cabinet go to Indian-origin ministers
Rajiv Bansal is Air India’s next chairman and managing director
Rajiv Bansal is Air India’s next chairman and managing director
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
J&K Panchayat bypolls announced; 1st polling exercise after Art 370 dilution
J&K Panchayat bypolls announced; 1st polling exercise after Art 370 dilution
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news