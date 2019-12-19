e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru

Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru

The orders in Bengaluru would be in force for three days starting from 6 AM on Thursday morning to December 21 midnight.

Dec 19, 2019 00:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Bengaluru and Mangaluru in the backdrop of the protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The ban in Mangaluru would be for two days from Thursday morning till Saturday midnight, the commissioners of police of the two cities said in their separate orders.

No one will be allowed to carry out protests, demonstrations, burst crackers or display weapons, the orders said.

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters here that none should organise protests in the city from 6 AM tomorrow to midnight of December 21.

“No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from tomorrow morning at 6 am,” news agency ANI quoted Rao as saying.

The orders were issued in view of a ‘bandh’ called by a consortium of Left-wing & Muslim organizations on Thursday in Karnataka against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Anyone violating the orders will be dealt with an iron hand, he said.

“There will however be no restrictions on schools, colleges, malls, markets, bus services, metro rail, auto-rickshaws and cab aggregators,” he said.

Rao said the orders were imposed as many violent incidents had taken place during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in various parts of the country, where public property was damaged.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were also issued for Karlaburagi and will come into effect from Thursday morning till December 21.

Protests have erupted across the country over CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

