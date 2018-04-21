Prohibitory orders in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur ahead of Asaram rape case verdict

Prohibitory orders will be imposed in Jodhpur starting Saturday to prevent self-styled ‘godman’ Asaram’s followers from gathering in the city for a trial court verdict in a rape case against him on April 25, police said.

Section 144 of the CrPC would be in force from Saturday morning till the evening of April 30, police said.

The Rajasthan high court had allowed a plea by the state police for pronouncement of the verdict on premises of Jodhpur central jail, where he is lodged.

The court had also directed the authorities to deploy adequate security personnel to ensure that his followers do no create any law and order problem in the city.

DCP (East) Aman Deep Singh said the efforts of the police would be directed at keeping Asaram’s followers out of the city.

“We are apprehensive about the convergence of the followers in large numbers here as they can be a threat to the law and order,” said Singh.

Besides this, the police was also keeping a watch on his ashrams in Palgaon and Manai village where the alleged crime had taken place.

“We have warned the managers not to allow a gathering of his followers during this period,” he said.

The police have also been keeping a sharp eye on hotels and guest houses of the city as well as bus and railway stations.

“We have set up control rooms at both the bus and railway stations and have urged the officers to constantly share information,” DCP (West) Sameer Singh said.

There would be check posts at all entry gates of the city where the police would ensure that his followers do not enter. Identity cards would be checked and in case of any suspicion, the holder would be made to return, the police said.