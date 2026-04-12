Prominent advocate in Andhra HC dies after concrete mixer flattens luxury car

A senior advocate of the Andhra Pradesh high court was killed when a concrete mixer truck fell onto the BMW car which he was travelling in at the Keesara toll plaza in Kanchikacharla block of NTR district on Saturday evening, police said. The wreckage of the BMW involved in the accident (ANI)

The accident occurred around 4:15–4:20 pm on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway when a ready-mix concrete tanker lost control near the toll plaza and fell sideways onto a red BMW, flattening the luxury vehicle. The impact crushed the car completely.

The deceased was identified as B Srinivas Rao, a prominent advocate. He was returning to Hyderabad after participating in Bar Council elections in Amaravati earlier in the day when the accident occurred.

“His body was retrieved using heavy machinery and sent for post-mortem examination,” Vijayawada police commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu told reporters.

According to preliminary investigations, the tanker, which was carrying ready-mix concrete, lost control due to a suspected brake failure while turning near the toll plaza. The BMW, bearing registration number TS 09 FT 6662, was crossing the toll gate when the truck toppled onto it.

Police, toll plaza staff and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and used cranes and earthmovers to lift the overturned tanker and recover the crushed vehicle.

Traffic on the busy highway was partially disrupted following the accident. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage to determine whether overloading or negligence contributed to the crash.

The incident created panic at the toll plaza, with visuals showing the truck lying sideways over the completely mangled BMW. Further investigation is underway, the commissioner said.