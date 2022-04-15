Properties of violence-accused in Gujarat's Khambat bulldozed | Video

The Gujarat government on Friday followed in the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh and razed properties belonging to riot-accused. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed earth-movers and other heavy machinery tearing down roadside shacks and shops in Gujarat's Khambat district. ANI quoted district officials as saying "Encroached properties belonging to the accused in Khambhat violence were demolished..."

Gujarat | Properties belonging to the accused in Khambhat violence were demolished by the administration



The encroached properties belonging to accused are being demolished: District Admin pic.twitter.com/JAzBMjTM8i — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

Earlier this week similar visuals emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, where officials demolished shops and houses belonging to those accused of violence during a Ram Navami procession. The visuals triggered criticism of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, but the chief minister asked, "Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor…?"

Four states - Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gujarat - witnessed communal clashes Sunday amid Ram Navami celebrations. In Gujarat, violence was reported from Himmatnagar (about 70 km from Gandhinagar) and Khambhat (about 125 km from the state capital).

One person died in the violence, during which stones were allegedly thrown at religious processions.

On Wednesday, police declared that the violence in Khambhat was a pre-planned conspiracy, and that those behind it were influenced by social media messages and instigating videos.

"The Hindu community takes out processions and celebrates Ram Navami. With an aim to stop these celebrations and to increase dominance of the Muslim community in the area, the procession was attacked,” the police said.

As many as 600 people have been booked in connection to Khambat violence, while 39 people have been arrested for their alleged role in clashes in both the regions.

The violence in Gujarat triggered a harsh swipe from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who argued the state should have deployed extra police.

"You (the state governemnt) should have exposed it, deployed more police and stopped the violence. You bring stories in evening to hide your complicit behaviour."