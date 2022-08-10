Prophet row: SC transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police, extends protection

The Supreme Court on Wednesday clubbed and transferred all FIRs against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to the Delhi Police. The top court also extended interim protection to Sharma till probe in the Prophet remark row is over.

The court also allowed the suspended BJP leader to move the Delhi high court for quashing of FIRs lodged in some states over her remarks. Sharma had landed in a major controversy after allegedly making some objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammad during a debate on a news channel.

Soon after protests followed – both within and outside the country, with several Muslim nations registering their protest officially with the respective Indian embassy. The BJP then suspended Sharma and distanced itself from her remarks. The ministry of external affairs also issued a statement in this regard.

Massive stirs were led in some parts of the country too. Two persons who expressed their support for Sharma on social media were also killed by Muslim radicals in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The apex court had come down heavily on Sharma for her comments made during a TV debate show on May 26, while later granted her protection in the case. The protection came to an end on Wednesday.

