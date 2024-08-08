 Proposed amendments to Waqf Act: New era or a brewing political storm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Proposed amendments to Waqf Act: New era or a brewing political storm

ByUtkarsh Anand
Aug 08, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The concept of waqf is rooted in Islamic tradition and is seen as an act of piety for Muslims to perpetuate their charitable activities beyond their lifetime

The central government’s decision to introduce a bill amending the 1995 Waqf Act in the Lok Sabha this week underlines a significant shift towards more centralised control and oversight of waqf institutions in India even as the issue has triggered a fresh debate over the religious rights of Muslims.

Waqf refers to a charitable endowment where an individual dedicates property for religious or philanthropic purposes. (HT PHOTO/Representative)
Waqf refers to a charitable endowment where an individual dedicates property for religious or philanthropic purposes. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Proposed amendments to Waqf Act: New era or a brewing political storm
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On