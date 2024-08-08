Proposed amendments to Waqf Act: New era or a brewing political storm

The concept of waqf is rooted in Islamic tradition and is seen as an act of piety for Muslims to perpetuate their charitable activities beyond their lifetime
The central government’s decision to introduce a bill amending the 1995 Waqf Act in the Lok Sabha this week underlines a significant shift towards more centralised control and oversight of waqf institutions in India even as the issue has triggered a fresh debate over the religious rights of Muslims.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.