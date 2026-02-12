The criminal process itself cannot become a punishment, the Supreme Court has emphasised, cautioning trial courts against permitting prosecutions to proceed in the absence of a prima facie case. Prosecution cannot be allowed in absence of prima facie case: SC

Stressing that judges must carefully scrutinise the material before framing charges, a bench of justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said that allowing a case to go on without legal basis exposes an accused to the “strain, stigma and uncertainty of criminal proceedings without necessity”.

“Fidelity to the rule of law requires the court to remember that the process itself can become the punishment if this responsibility is not exercised with care,” held the bench in its judgment, which was made available on Wednesday.

The court underscored that at the stage of framing penal charges or considering discharge, judges are not engaged in an abstract legal exercise but are dealing with “real people, real anxieties, and the real weight of criminal prosecution”.

The power to frame charges, it said, is not meant to be exercised by default or merely as a matter of caution. If the material on record, taken at face value, does not disclose the ingredients of an offence, courts are expected to “have the clarity and courage” to discharge the accused.

“Discharge, in that sense, is not a technical indulgence but an essential safeguard. The Court must consciously distinguish between a genuine case that warrants a trial and one that rests only on suspicion or assumption or for that matter without any basis,” it emphasised.

The bench, in its judgment, also underlined that trial courts, often the first point of contact for litigants, bear the “heaviest” responsibility to carefully distinguish between genuine cases warranting trial and those resting merely on suspicion.

“For a litigant or an accused, the trial court is not just one level in a hierarchy. It represents the face of the judiciary itself. The sensitivity, fairness, and legal discipline shown at this stage shape how ordinary citizens understand justice. The impression a trial court creates, through its approach to facts and law, often becomes the impression people carry of the entire judicial system,” it noted.

That is why, the top court added, at every stage and especially at the threshold, trial courts must remain alive to the human consequences of their decisions and to the trust that society places in them.

The observations came as the bench on Tuesday quashed criminal proceedings against Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, insofar as they related to offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The bench held that the material on record did not disclose the essential ingredients required to attract offences under the SC/ST Act. It noted that the trial court itself had acknowledged that statements recorded during investigation did not mention specific caste-based slurs or allegations demonstrating intent to insult or intimidate on the basis of caste.

The bench found fault with the Madhya Pradesh high court’s July 2025 order upholding the framing of charges, noting that it did not independently examine the applicability of the SC/ST Act provisions.

While quashing the charges under the SC/ST Act, the court remitted the matter back to the trial court to proceed in accordance with law on the remaining Indian Penal Code offences. It clarified that its findings were confined to the SC/ST Act charges.

In its judgment, the court also reflected on the significance of the SC/ST Act as a transformative legislation aimed at addressing historical discrimination, untouchability and caste-based violence, and at realising constitutional guarantees of equality, dignity and social justice. However, it stressed that even such protective legislation must be invoked only when the statutory requirements are met.

Rai, a doctor known for exposing irregularities in medical admissions in the Vyapam scam, had challenged the framing of charges against him arising out of a 2022 incident during a public event in Madhya Pradesh. The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the trial in July 2025.