Pro-talk ULFA faction signs Memorandum of Settlement with Centre, Assam govt
Dec 29, 2023 05:20 PM IST
The Central government had been holding unconditional negotiations with the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction for over 12 years.
New Delhi: The pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on Friday signed a peace accord with the Central government and the Assam government in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. With this Memorandum of Settlement, the ULFA faction has formally agreed to shun violence and join the mainstream.
The Central government had been holding unconditional negotiations with the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction for over 12 years.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Share this article