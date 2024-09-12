“Protector of the idea of India”: Political leaders pay tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 72. Yechury was in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support. (PTI photo)

AIIMS professor in charge (medical cell) Rima Dada said Yechury, who was admitted to the hospital on August 19, was suffering from pneumonia.

“The family has donated his body to AIIMS, New Delhi, for teaching and research purposes,” said Dada in a statement.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of CPI(M) General Secretary and our beloved comrade, Sitaram Yechury, who passed away at 3:03 PM on September 12 at AIIMS, New Delhi. He had been suffering from a respiratory tract infection that developed complications. We extend our thanks to the doctors, nursing staff, and the Director of AIIMS for their excellent treatment and care”, the official X (formerly Twitter) of CPI (M) posted.

Party leaders across party lines paid their tributes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X and shared a picture of him with Yechury.

“A protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief”, he wrote.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described Yechury as a fine human being and an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak.

“Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more. Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality”, he wrote.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called Yechury a seasoned parliamentarian.

“Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sitaram Yechuri. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation. He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!”, he wrote.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said his demise is a loss for national politics.

“Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics”, she wrote.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju also extended their respective condolences.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Sitaram Yechury Ji. His contributions to public life will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti”, Gadkari wrote.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader, Sitaram Yechury ji,” and conveyed his “deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers”, Rijiju posted on X.

Yechury served as a Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017. He became the fifth general secretary of the CPI(M) at the 21st party congress in Visakhapatnam on April 19, 2015, and took over from Prakash Karat.