‘Protein supplements not advisable’: ICMR releases 17 dietary guidelines for Indians. Check list

In a set of dietary guidelines, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised against the consumption of protein supplements to build body mass. The guidelines challenge common misconceptions about protein requirements and muscle building.(Shutterstock)

Protein powders, commonly derived from sources like eggs, dairy milk, whey, and various plant-based sources such as soybeans, peas, and rice, have gained popularity as dietary supplements. However, the ICMR warned that these products may contain added sugars, non-caloric sweeteners, and artificial flavourings, rendering them less conducive to overall health when consumed regularly.

Of particular concern is whey protein, which is rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). Recent evidence suggests a link between high BCAA intake and an increased risk of certain non-communicable diseases (NCDs), according to ICMR, prompting health experts to advise moderation in consumption.

The research body said that adequate non-protein energy from carbohydrates and fats is essential for dietary proteins/amino acids to be utilized for protein synthesis and for related functions in the body.

“Consuming high level of protein, especially in the form of protein supplement powders, is therefore not advisable,” it said.

The guidelines also challenge common misconceptions surrounding protein requirements, particularly among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Contrary to popular belief, research suggests that protein supplementation contributes only marginally to muscle strength and size gains during resistance exercise training (RET) in healthy adults.

“Protein intake levels greater than -1.6g/kg/day do not contribute any further to RET-induced gains in muscle mass,” ICMR noted.

The research body also recommended restricting salt intake, minimising sugar and ultra-processed foods and reading information on food labels to make informed and healthy food choices.

The set of 17 dietary guidelines includes providing extra food and healthcare during pregnancy and lactation, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding until two years and beyond, and homemade semi-solid complementary foods to infants soon after six months of age.

Nutrient-rich foods are particularly important for the elderly to support their health and wellness. Including a variety of nutrient-dense foods in their diets can help meet their unique nutritional needs.

The DGIs have been drafted by a multi-disciplinary committee of experts led by Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN and have undergone several scientific reviews. Seventeen guidelines have been listed in it.

Here are 17 ICMR guidelines for Indians: