Bhubaneswar, A massive protest erupted at Capital Hospital here on Monday following the death of a one-year-old child as his family members alleged medical negligence and the administration of wrong medication. Protest erupts at Odisha hospital over toddler's death, CM announces ₹ 4 lakh compensation

The deceased was identified as Ayushman Sahu, who hailed from Salia Sahi slum here.

According to family members of the deceased, the child was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with symptoms of cold and fever. A doctor advised them to conduct an echocardiogram on Monday for proper diagnosis.

The family took the baby boy back home, but again brought him to the hospital around 3 am on Monday as his health condition worsened, mother of the child said.

"My child's care was neglected. I want the doctor to be suspended and arrested," she said.

The family members claimed that the doctor on duty administered the wrong medication, which worsened the child's condition and led to his death shortly after.

Following the baby's death, a crowd of agitated locals gathered at the hospital, accusing staffers of negligence. Despite police efforts to calm the situation, a massive crowd stormed into the hospital premises and raised slogans demanding action against the treating doctor, a police officer said.

Later, the protesters also blocked the road connecting the Capital Hospital to airport. After intervention of the police and hospital authorities, they withdrew their protest.

Reacting to the allegation, Director of Health Services, Amarendra Mohanty, said, "After reviewing all the prescriptions, we have found that no wrong medication was prescribed. However, the cause behind the patient's death can only be established after a post-mortem examination. We are conducting an impartial investigation into the matter."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family of Ayushman Sahu and announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for his family on compassionate grounds.

