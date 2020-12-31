e-paper
Home / India News / Protesters across country plan to fight citizenship law with New Year street parties

Protesters across country plan to fight citizenship law with New Year street parties

Activist and student groups in New Delhi and several other cities have taken to social media asking people to join them at midnight to ring in 2020.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:52 IST
Bibhudatta Pradhan
Bibhudatta Pradhan
Bloomberg
Students hold banners and raise slogans during a protest rally against NRC, CAA and NPR, at Esplanade, in Kolkata, West Bengal, on December 30, 2019
Students hold banners and raise slogans during a protest rally against NRC, CAA and NPR, at Esplanade, in Kolkata, West Bengal, on December 30, 2019(Samir Jana/ HT Photo)
         

Protesters across the country are planning to use the New Year’s eve holiday to throw street parties to continue their fight against the citizenship law that they say is discriminatory.

Activist and student groups in New Delhi and several other cities have taken to social media asking people to join them at midnight to ring in 2020. They plan to have stand-up comedy sessions, music, poetry and readings of India’s secular constitution at the gatherings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on December 11 pushed through the Citizenship Amendment Act which allows undocumented migrants of all faiths except Islam from neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to seek Indian citizenship. Protesters allege the new law will alter the country’s secular ethos and violates the constitution which guarantees equal treatment to all religions.

For more than two weeks, tens of thousands of Indians of all faiths have taken to the streets to demand that the government withdraw the law. Civil society groups, some of whom are spearheading the protests, said an impending move to create a new nationwide citizens registry that the government has promised will lead to further chaos.

On Tuesday Twitter and Facebook posts appeared asking people to gather in several cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai.

The organizers are asking people to bring their own placards and candles and to “shake a leg on the songs of freedom,” and “relish the rich taste of justice.”

SMS service to be restored in Kashmir valley from tomorrow
India to launch third moon mission in 2020, says Union minister Jitendra Singh
Sitharaman launches infra pipeline to double investment to Rs 105 trillion
Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS6, price starts at ₹55,925
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
In midnight tweet, Priyanka Gandhi invokes goddess ‘Chamunda’ after BJP’s barb
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
