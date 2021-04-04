Protesting farmers lathicharged in Haryana

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws on Saturday held a protest against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Rohtak, resulting in a lathicharge by police and prompting the authorities to shift the landing site for the CM’s chopper, people familiar with the matter said.

The protesters gathered outside a private university where the CM’s chopper was to land as he was scheduled to attend a condolence meet in the memory of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma’s father. Heavy police security arrangements were made outside the university with barricades put up to stop protesters, said officials

Before the CM’s arrival, a scuffle broke out between the protesters and police.

“I told the police that they can’t suppress our voices by using lathis. We will continue our protest until the three Centre’s farm laws are repealed,” said 80-year-old farmer Raj Singh.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Inderjit Singh condemned the incident and said the Haryana government cannot suppress their voices by attacking protesters with sticks.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma said the protesters first attacked the police.