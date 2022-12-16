Home / India News / Protesting farmers lay siege to 18 toll plazas in Punjab

Protesting farmers lay siege to 18 toll plazas in Punjab

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Farmers in Punjab on Thursday laid siege to 18 toll plazas across the state as part of a month-long protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state over various demands

Amritsar: Farmers part of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) raise slogans during a protest to press their various demands including farm debt waiver, remunerative prices for their crops and compensation for damage to crops, in Amritsar, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. KMSC gave a call for holding protests at 18 toll plazas in the state for a month beginning Thursday. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_15_2022_000118B) (PTI)
Amritsar: Farmers part of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) raise slogans during a protest to press their various demands including farm debt waiver, remunerative prices for their crops and compensation for damage to crops, in Amritsar, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. KMSC gave a call for holding protests at 18 toll plazas in the state for a month beginning Thursday. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_15_2022_000118B) (PTI)
BySurjit Singh

Farmers in Punjab on Thursday laid siege to 18 toll plazas across the state as part of a month-long protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state over various demands.

The protest is part of an agitation the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been holding since November 26 outside the offices of deputy commissioners in the state, the outfit’s general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters.

As part of the month-long siege, protesters will ensure that commuters do not have to pay the toll, he said, adding that these plazas were benefitting “corporates”.

According to Pandher, their demands are — checking drug smuggling; improving law and order; implementing the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee law for crops along the lines of the Kerala government; hiking wages of labourers under MGNREGA; making a concrete policy to save Punjab’s waters; providing guarantee for alternative crops to paddy; meeting pending demands of the Delhi morcha (protest); revoking decisions that deprive states from exercising their rights; acting against culprits of the Lakhimpur Kheri episode; and exemplary punishment to culprits of the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan police firing in 2015.

“Governments have played with public interest by acting as pawns of corporate houses. We have holding the morcha since November 26 but no attention was given to our demands. So, we decided to lay siege to toll plazas that are benefiting corporates,” Pandher said.

KMSC president Satnam Singh Pannu demanded that the toll plazas be removed permanently.

In Amritsar district, the protesters assembled at toll plazas in Kathunangal on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway, Manawala on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway and Chhidan on the Amritsar-Attari national highway.

In Tarn Taran district, toll plazas at Usma and Manan have turned into protest sites, while they laid siege to toll plazas at Giddarpindi and Ferozeshah in Ferozepur district.

Besides, farmers have also started sit-in protets at toll plazas in Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Moga, and Fazilka districts.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out