Protests by members of Panchamasali intensify in Belagavi

The Panchamasali reservation committee members and other community organisations on Thursday held several rallies in Belagavi district against Tuesday’s police lathi charge on demonstrators. The protests by the Panchamasali Lingayat community on Tuesday turned violent as the demonstrators attempted to enter the assembly premises. (PTI)

One of the prominent demonstrations was at the Pune-Bengaluru national highway near Hire Bagewadi toll gate, where the activists halted traffic for about 30 minutes. Protesters sat on the road, raised slogans against the Congress government and chief minister Siddaramaiah, and demanded justice.

Seer Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay, honorary president of the reservation committee, accused Siddaramaiah of orchestrating the lathi charge to demean the community. “Initially, I thought the CM was in Bengaluru, but I learned that he was in Belagavi during the lathi charge. He instructed the police to assault us mercilessly. He should be ashamed and offer a public apology,” he said.

The seer vowed that the community would not be deterred by the crackdown. “... We will not backtrack. Our fight will continue until our demands are fulfilled. If this government fails to meet our expectations, we will vote them out in the next elections,” he declared.

He also demanded that FIRs against the protesters be withdrawn and that the police officers involved in the lathi charge be suspended. Issuing a warning, he said, “If I give the call, 25 to 50 lakh (2.5 million-5 million) Panchamasali Lingayats are ready to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.”

On Wednesday, the Hirebagewadi police registered a suo motu case and filed an FIR against several protesters who were allegedly involved in the clash with the police on Tuesday near the assembly. Cases were filed under several BNS sections for offences such as assault, obstruction of duty, damage to public property, and attempted murder.

Thousands of demonstrators led by the seer gathered on Thursday to demand their inclusion in the 2A reservation category, which offers a 15% quota, instead of their current 3B category with a 5% quota. Clashes broke out when protesters attempted to breach the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises using tractors and blocked National Highway-4. The situation escalated with incidents of stone-pelting, leading to damage to government and police vehicles.

The seer urged the government to either grant 2A reservation to the community or temporarily extend the 2D reservation provided by the previous BJP government. “I am trying to be patient. We will pursue a non-violent struggle. However, you have assaulted peaceful Panchamasalis,” he said.

Amid allegations that Siddaramaiah dismissed pleas from a community MLA further fuelled tensions. The seer quoted Siddaramaiah alleged dialogue to the MLA, “How dare the community offend and oppose my government. Let them be punished.”

Deputy commissioner of police Rohan Jagadeesh appealed to the seer to end the highway blockade, citing the disruption to traffic, which included ambulances carrying patients and an organ donation transport. The protest was eventually called off, and traffic was cleared within minutes.

In addition to the highway blockade, rallies were organised in Bailhongal and Hattaragi villages. In Bailhongal, former MLA Vishwanath Patil led the protest, demanding the withdrawal of cases against protesters and action against the police involved in the lathi charge.

District administration officials said that Siddaramaiah was briefed on the incident by Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammad Roshan. “After reviewing video footage, the chief minister was reportedly informed that the police action was justified due to a violation of a HC order,” said a senior district administration official.