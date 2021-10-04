Protests, detentions, FIR against minister's son: 10 points on Lakhimpur Kheri

A day after eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday after violence erupted during a farmers’ protest, opposition parties and farmer groups have strongly censured the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased included four farmers and four occupants of the vehicles that allegedly ran over the farmers, who were protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) alleged that one of the deceased farmers was shot dead by Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son and others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. An FIR has been registered against Teni’s son Ashish Mishra and others.

Throughout Monday, several opposition leaders including the likes of Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, tried going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the deceased farmers but were stopped and later detained by the police. While Akhilesh Yadav was released, Priyanka Gandhi still continues to remain under detention.

Opposition leaders have also condemned Sunday’s violence on their social media handles and have questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Here are the latest updates on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident:

1. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over Sunday’s tragic incident. Gandhi told HT that it is only the Congress party which has raised issues in Uttar Pradesh.

2. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the reason behind Sunday’s violence was the three new farm laws and submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to repeal the laws.

3. Opposition parties have demanded that Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked from the post while his son Ashish should be arrested.

4. Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Congress leader Kuljit Nagra along with other party leaders have been detained by the police in Saharanpur.

5. The BJP on Monday claimed that the Congress and the SP are doing politics under the pretense of farmers' protest. BJP’s IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya said that SP workers were involved in Sunday’s violence.

6. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from Sarangpur Police Station on Monday hours after he was detained while protesting outside Punjab Raj Bhavan, demanding Ashish Mishra’s arrest.

7. Trinamool Congress Supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that ‘Killing Raj’ is going on instead of Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh.

8. The SKM claimed that farmer-led protests were held across the country on Monday to express ire over the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri.

9. The Uttar Pradesh government and farmer unions reached an agreement on Monday, where the former will provide ₹45 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the four deceased farmers. While, the injured will get ₹10 lakh each.

10. The Uttar Pradesh government said that a retired high court judge will probe the incident.

(With agency inputs)