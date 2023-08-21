Kerala uniform mass row: Decoding the contentious issue

Protests erupted in a few churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala on Sunday over the implementation of uniform holy mass, an issue that has been brewing within the Church for two years. The rector at the St Mary’s Basilica in Ernakulam, the principal church of the archdiocese, who supports the unified mass, did not perform the mass fearing tension. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, resistance by priests and laity to the official Synod-approved mass celebration was reported in a few churches like St Thomas Kottakkavu Forane Church, Holy Cross Church in Manjapra and St Joseph’s Church in Kokkunnu, where the mass was abandoned fearing violence. Answered below are a few questions related to the issue:

What is the uniform mass row within the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala?

A controversy has been simmering within the Syro-Malabar Church ever since the Synod okayed a proposal in August 2021 to standardise the format of celebrating the holy mass across its parishes in the state. There was a stark division within the church between those who backed the uniform mass proposal and others who opposed it. The standardized format was a deviation from the traditional format as part of which the priest faced the people throughout the mass.

Who opposes the uniform mass format as approved by Church Synod?

The biggest opposition to the uniform mass proposal came from the priests and laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, one of the 35 archeparchies of the Syro-Malabar Church across the world. Spread across parts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam, the archeparchy has nearly 5 lakh Catholic adherents and 220 parish churches.

Why did protests erupt in a few churches on Sunday?

Protests broke out in around half a dozen churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Sunday over attempts to impose the uniform mass by a section of priests loyal to the official faction of the Church. Priests and laity, opposing the standardised format, blocked other priests from conducting the mass and raised slogans. To avoid scenes of tension and violence, mass was called off in these churches.

What is the Vatican’s stand on the matter?

The Vatican has taken a firm stand on implementing the uniform mass format across all parishes of the Syro-Malabar Church and stated that any disobedience to the papal directive will result in canonical punishment for the priests. Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil, who was appointed by the Vatican to address and resolve the ongoing conflict, said in a letter addressed to the priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, “It is hereby intimidated to each of you personally that non-compliance with this direction will inevitably invite further disciplinary actions....I hereby warn you that any negligence to fulfil this order will invite canonical punishment as prescribed in the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches.” At the same time, he said that if there were threats of intimidation, the mass could be cancelled until the situation improves.

