PM Modi talks ‘aura’ again, this time during interaction with teachers: ‘People will keep looking at your aura’

As political leaders inch closer to connecting with the younger generation, the prime minister also seems to have adopted the Gen Z lingo, especially the word "aura" – which he used earlier this month in an interaction with CEOs and founders of space startups and again on Friday in an interaction with teachers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the National Awardee Teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery) The word came up on Friday during the Prime Minister's interaction with National Teachers' Award winners, when a teacher told PM Modi that she was nervous because of his "aura". PM Modi was quick to remark, "So, you mean to say that to be a public speaker, one shouldn't have an aura?"

Deep Dive What does Prime Minister Modi mean by 'aura' in public speaking? Why is it important for teachers to identify hidden talents in students? How can teachers help students overcome screen addiction?

"No, one should have it. Yours is already there, sir,” she answered. The conversation did not end here, PM Modi remarked, "Then people won't listen! They will just keep looking at your aura." The teacher added with a smile, "They could just keep looking at you, sir."

Earlier last month, PM Modi had stressed creating an “aura” around the private sector in space research so that people worldwide feel that if they want to make a career, they should go to India. He was addressing a group of CEOs and founders of space startups at the time. PM hosts National Teachers' Award winners PM Modi on Friday hosted National Teachers' Award winners at his residence, engaging in some light banter yet thought-provoking interaction on innovative teaching methods, public speaking, screen addiction and drug abuse. Speaking to one of the National Awardee Teachers, Prime Minister Modi asked her for a tip to enhance his public speaking skills. He said that if he were a student, what advice would the public speaking teacher give him? “If I were your student and wanted to become a skilled orator, what tips would you give me? What should I do?" "First of all, you need to be confident. Confidence comes through a lot of practice," the teacher said, only to admit moments later that she was feeling nervous herself.

Also Read: Teachers' Day: UP CM extends greetings, hails educators' role in passing on tradition of knowledge Another awardee told the prime minister that she teaches students how to conduct interviews in an innovative way. To this PM Modi said that students must be interviewing their parents at home, asking questions over cooked food at home. "They must be interviewing their parents at home too. Like, 'Why did you cook this? Why did you cook it this way? Who made this decision? How much was spent on the budget?'" he quipped. The teacher laughed and added, "Yes, sir. And now, just for fun, all the kids in my school want to be reporters." Sharing a video of the interaction on X, PM Modi said, "Teachers' Day is about appreciating the strong contribution of teachers to our society. It is also a day to pay homage to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan. Here is what happened when the National Teachers' Awards winners were invited to 7, LKM yesterday." ‘Screen time - an addiction’ PM Modi also raised concerns over increasing screen time of young children and stressed that it is important for students to show interest in sports to break free from the addiction. He spoke about the importance of designing programs that allow children to engage more in creative activities. "Screen time has now become a form of addiction. A thought occurs to me: if a child begins to take a keen interest in sports, and by sports, I don't mean video games, but actually play on the field, they might gradually break free from that addiction. In this context, the more we engage children in creative pursuits, the more we should make it a habit to design programs that foster this..." Also Read: Teacher's Day: Delhi’s insta-cool professors teach how to be pop-culture coded