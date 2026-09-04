Punjab government to honour 75 teachers with state awards on Teachers’ Day

The Punjab government will honour 75 teachers and education administrators with state teacher awards 2026 on Teachers’ Day. The education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the recipients were selected through a transparent and merit-based process under the state’s teacher awards policy. The function will be held at Vikas Bhawan in Sector 62, Mohali on Saturday. Punjab had been recognised by NITI Aayog as the top-performing state in classroom learning outcomes for 2026-27. (HT File)

The awards include 55 state teacher awards, 10 young teacher awards, four special teacher awards and six administrative awards.

Announcing the awards on Friday, Bains said the government was recognising teachers for their contribution to shaping students and strengthening the state’s education system. He said the selection process was based strictly on merit and excellence and dedication were the key criteria for the awards.

“Teachers are the foundation of our education system and it is our duty to recognise and celebrate their relentless efforts,” Bains said, congratulating the selected teachers and urging the wider teaching community to continue striving for excellence.

Bains also credited teachers for the state’s recent performance in education-related assessments, claiming that Punjab’s improved learning outcomes and national rankings reflected the efforts of its teaching community.

He said Punjab had been recognised by NITI Aayog as the top-performing state in classroom learning outcomes for 2026-27 and had also secured the top position in the government of India’s PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, ahead of Kerala.

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