New Delhi, Delhi Police on Monday banned protests and the gathering of five or more persons in the central and bordering areas of the city for the next six days, citing law and order issues. Protests, gatherings, in central, outer parts of Delhi banned till October 5: Police

According to an order issued from the Delhi Police Headquarters, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed to impose the section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central and all police stations jurisdiction sharing the borders with other states.

The prohibitory order will remain effective till October 5, the order stated.

"There will be heavy movement of VVIPs and dignitaries in the areas of New Delhi and Central District on October 2, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," it said.

The order further stated that the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana legislative assembly elections are underway and, thus, there was a need to have continuous checks on the movement of persons and vehicles from Delhi borders.

"The order stated that the aforesaid elections, the pockets inhabited by migrants from the states may become particularly vulnerable on account of infiltration and instigations at the behest of anti-social elements having vested interests in creating public order disturbances in the national capital," it said.

In view of the order, around 120 people from Ladakh including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had marched to the national capital demanding sixth schedule status for the Union Territory, have been detained by the Delhi Police at the city's border, police sources said.

Therefore in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central apart from all police stations having territorial jurisdiction over the state borders of Delhi for a period of 6 days prohibit the assembly of five or more unauthorized persons, carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats and pocketing or dharnas in any public area and doing so shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a post on X, said, "Undeclared emergency. This order mentions 100 odd reasons why there should be curfew like situation in Delhi. None of the reason appears genuine."

"I believe Centre is scared that people of Delhi will raise voice against rise of GANSTERS and firing incidents for extortion in Delhi," he stated.

