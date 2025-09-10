‘Proud of our Constitution’: India's Supreme Court cites Nepal, Bangladesh protests

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday made a reference to the unrest in Nepal and the student protests in Bangladesh last year, comparing the situations in neighbouring countries to the stability in India. The fresh wave of protests on Tuesday went out of control, with protestors torching various government and private buildings.(AP)

“We are proud of our Constitution. Look what is happening in neighboring States, like what happened in Nepal yesterday…” Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said. “And Bangladesh,” Justice Vikram Nath added, as per an India Today report.

The bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar, was hearing a presidential reference case.

The reference was made by President Droupadi Murmu on May 13 to the apex court under Article 143 of the Constitution, seeking clarifications on the SC's April ruling on deadlines for Governors to act on the Bills passed by state legislatures.

The bench observed that the nation had been “continuing with the Constitution and democracy for 75 years”, irrespective of whether 50 percent bills or 90 per cent bills had been withheld by Governors.

Unrest in Nepal: Govt buildings, houses torched; 19 protestors dead

At least 19 persons were killed in the protests in Nepal which broke out on Monday, after protestors clashed with the security personnel over the ban on social media platforms.

While the ban was later lifted, the protestors demanded K P Sharma Oli's resignation as Prime Minister, torching several government and private buildings, and houses of lawmakers and ministers.

While Oli tendered his resignation, the fresh wave of protests on Tuesday went out of control, with protestors torching the Parliament House, Supreme Court, the Prime Minister's residence, President's office, and several other government offices.

Former PM Jhalanath Khanal's wife died of burn injuries after their house was set on fire. Nepal's foreign affairs minister, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, who is also the wife of four-time PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, was attacked and assaulted by a mob which stormed her residence.

Following the violent protests, the army took charge of the security situation in the country, mobilising its troops at 10 pm on Tuesday.