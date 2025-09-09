Nepal ex-PM Jhalanath Khanal's wife dies as house set on fire by protesters in Kathmandu

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Prime Minister, Jhalanath Khanal died of burn injuries on Tuesday after her house was set on fire by protestors in Nepal’s Dallu. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but she died during the treatment. Kathmandu: Agitators flee after police personnel fired tear gas amid massive anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid the protests. (PTI Photo/Abhishek Maharjan)(PTI09_09_2025_000411A)(PTI)

The incident took place at Dallu, a posh locality in Kathmandu, where protesters trapped Rajyalaxmi inside her house and set it on fire during a protest against the government, local media Khabarhub reported. She sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital and was in critical condition. Follow for live updates on Nepal protest.

Chitrakar suffered major burn injuries on multiple parts of her body, including her lungs, the report said. She later died in the hospital during the treatment.

Violent protests by the Gen Z population have gripped Nepal since Monday over corruption, unemployment, and the government’s ban on social media platforms, including Facebook and X. Amid the escalating tensions, Prime Minister KP Oli also resigned on Tuesday.

The demonstrators also set fire to the Parliament building in Kathmandu, a video of which also went viral. There were also reports stating that the protesters thrashed Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel. Though Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video. President Ram Chandra Poudel, the ceremonial head of state, publicly urged the protesters to engage in dialogue to peacefully resolve the situation and prevent any further escalation.

The protests continued despite the ban lifting on Monday night, with demonstrators setting fire to buildings and leading to the closure of Kathmandu airport.The Indian government also issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Nepal, urging them to take shelter in their current place and avoid going out on the streets. They are also advised citizens to follow local safety advisories from the Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

In 2011, Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal gave a written reiteration in parliament on his desire to quit office. Khanal’s decision came after the central committee of his party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), approved his earlier announcement to quit office.