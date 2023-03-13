'Proud' PM Modi reacts as ‘Naatu Naatu’ and ‘Elephant Whisperers’ win Oscars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the 'RRR' team after its track ‘Naatu Naatu’ became the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. Calling it “exceptional”, PM Modi said that the song “will be remembered for years”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud,” PM Modi tweeted.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ - featured in the film set in the British era - is a celebration of Indian culture and pride. Song composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team at the Oscars. The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

Meanwhile, the film RRR has also won several accolades including a Golden Globes award in January where the hit song won the 'best original song’ title.

In another tweet, PM Modi also congratulated the entire team of the Tamil documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning the ‘best documentary short film’.

“Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature,” he tweeted.

Also read: Interview | Kartiki Gonsalves on The Elephant Whisperers: ‘Bonds I will have for life’

The Oscar-winning documentary's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphaned baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The film was competing against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.