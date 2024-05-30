Bengaluru A police sub-inspector (PSI) at Bellur police station was suspended for allegedly refusing to accept a complaint regarding a reported assault on a Hindu youth by a group of people from a different faith. Mandya SP Yatish N issued the suspension order following PSI Basavaraja Chincholi’s alleged dereliction of duty, police said. PSI Suspended in Bellur Assault Case for Dereliction of Duty

The clash in Bellur broke out between two groups on Monday night. Security has been beefed up in the town to prevent any untoward incidents.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A case was registered at Bellur police station alleging that a group of Muslim youth broke into the house of Abhilash and threatened to kill him. It led to unrest, as many protested outside the police station on Monday night, demanding the accused’s immediate arrest, police said.

Initially, the police didn’t lodge a complaint, but noting the gravity of the situation, they eventually filed three separate complaints. One of the complaints was against the PSI for his alleged refusal to register the case initially.

The Bellur police have registered a case against more than 11 people in connection with the incident. The FIR, based on a complaint filed by Abhilash’s father, Ramu, named individuals including Naveed, Sufian, Imran, Sameer, and Mudaseer. The charges are registered under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Abhilash sustained serious injuries and was admitted to BGS Hospital in Bellur, where he is undergoing treatment.

“When Abhilash was abused by a group of youth, the sub-inspector did not accept the complaint,” Mandya SP Yatish N told HT. “The same group went to Abhilash’s house and threatened the other female members of the family. The women and other residents filed three complaints against the miscreants, but the PSI did not register them or inform the higher authorities. Following a report from the deputy SP, I suspended the PSI on charges of dereliction of duty. The departmental inquiry against him is underway,” he added.