IAS probationer Puja Khedkar files harassment complaint against Pune collector

IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who was called by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) on Tuesday has levelled charges of harassment against her former boss and Pune collector Suhas Diwase, alleging that he caught hold of her hand when she got an attachment in Pune collectorate. Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Khedkar had landed in trouble after the collector Diwase sent a report to the government on Khedkar encroaching into the additional collector Ajay More’s cabin, usage of an Audi car for official purposes, and fixing of a beacon light on the private car.



Soon after this, she was shifted to Washim district from Pune. The general administration department had taken a lenient view. But later, other discrepancies in her selection came to the fore.

On Monday evening, Khedkar said that she wanted to register a statement. She told the officials in Washim that she was a woman and could register a FIR anywhere. Finally, a team of police led by a woman deputy superintendent of police recorded her statement in which she alleged harassment by Diwase. The Washim Superintendent of Police, Anuj Tare did not comment on the matter.

They have sent copies of the statement to all relevant authorities.

When asked about Khedkar’s charges against Diwase, Chief secretary Sujata Saunik said,"Due process of preliminary inquiry will be followed.’’

Sources said that Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar had also sought an explanation from Khedkar on Monday and she has levelled similar charges against Diwase.

A top official in the government said, "Levelling all these charges could be an afterthought. Why did she not level charges earlier? Why is the date and time of her interaction with the collector not mentioned in the statement? The entire Pune collectorate is covered with a CCTV network except for the ante chamber."

On being asked why did police arrive at the guest house in Washim where she is staying, Puja Khedkar said, "It was me who called female police officers for my own work. You will know the reason very soon why I called female cops."

Ajay More, whose ante chamber Puja had allegedly taken in possession during her posting in Pune, said he has no idea if there was any complaint made by the trainee officer.

When contacted Diwase said, “ I don't know anything about this as I was busy today in Baramati and now returning to Pune. I have not received any copy. Hence I cannot comment anything about the matter.’’