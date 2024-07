Puja Khedkar's district training put on hold, says Maharashtra govt

Controversial Indian Administrative Services (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar's district training has been put on hold, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.



Khedkar has been relieved from her District Training Programme after Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) recalled her for "further necessary action" by putting her district training programme on hold, as stated in the letter by Maharashtra additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre.



Khedkar, a Maharashtra cadre officer, is accused of using fraudulent means to clear her UPSC Civil Services Examination, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories, and misusing power and privileges during her posting in Pune.





Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has been recalled to Mussoorie-based LBSNAA