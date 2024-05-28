Pune crash: Grandfather, father of minor remanded to police custody till May 31

The Pune district court on Tuesday extended the police custody of the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Porsche crash, till May 31. The teen's grandfather and his father Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, were booked under IPC sections 365 and 368.(ANI)

Earlier on Saturday, a court in Pune had remanded the grandfather of the teenager involved in the Porsche crash case in police custody till May 28. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said that the juvenile's father, who is already in judicial custody, and grandfather had offered cash and gifts to their family driver to take the blame for the accident. They also threatened the driver.

The teen's grandfather and his father Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, were booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).

Meanwhile, in a recent development, a three-member committee conducting an inquiry into alleged manipulation of the blood samples of the juvenile driver involved in the Porsche car crash visited the Sassoon general hospital on Tuesday. "We will examine the sequence of events after the accident. The probe will be conducted as per the rules and a report will be submitted to the government," said Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of the Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals who is heading the panel.

Two IT professionals in their 20s were tragically killed when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding Porsche in the Kalyani Nagar area in Pune a week earlier. The Porsche was reportedly driven by the 17-year-old who was allegedly intoxicated at the time. On Monday, the police revealed that the teenager's blood samples had been tampered with, discarded and replaced with those of another person, which showed no traces of alcohol.

Dr Taware and two other individuals were arrested in connection with this incident.