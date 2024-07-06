Pune: Drunk man allegedly attempts to set woman officer, constable on fire, held

Pune: A drunk driver allegedly attempted to set a woman police officer at the rank of Assistant Police Inspector and another constable on fire by dousing her with petrol during a drink and drive operation at around 8 pm in Vishrambaug, officials said on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, a major untoward incident was prevented as the suspect on Friday evening held the lighter upside down which did not lead to a firespark.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill said that the driver has been overpowered by the constables present, taken into custody and has been placed under arrest.

The complaint was lodged by Sameer Prakash Sawant, a police constable attached to Faraskhana traffic division who was also at the spot. According to Sawant the incident took place at Faraskhana Traffic Division office in Vishrambaug where the 32-year-old accused who was in an inebriated state pulled the challan machine from female Assistant Police Inspector (API) as he was angry that the police had detained him.

The accused then doused petrol like highly inflammable liquid on the API and the complainant with the motive of murder.

The Vishrambaug police in a statement said that there was an attempt to set a woman officer of the traffic branch on fire. “The drunk driver poured petrol on woman police officer and attempted

The incident took place in front of Faraskhana police station around 8 pm during an operation against drink and drive.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Fakira Salve, originally a resident of Jalna but currently staying in Pimpri Chinchwad. The Vishrambaug police have arrested him for the act and it was due to alertness of the police that a major tragedy was averted, the police said.

The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the accused.