Pune election result 2026 live updates: Will NCP factions shine? Counting of votes to begin at 10 am
Pune election result 2026 live updates: Counting of votes for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections (PMC) will begin at 10 am. In Pune, 54 per cent of voters turned up at polling stations, while the state recorded an overall turnout under 50%, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).
- 15 Mins agoWhat was the voter turnout in Pune?
- 30 Mins agoKey candidates to watch out for in Pimpri-Chinchwad
- 39 Mins agoWhen will the outcome of elections be announced?
- 50 Mins agoPune civic elections turn out to be mostly peaceful
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoPimpri-Chinchwad election results also today
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoWhat State Election Commission said on indelible ink row
- 1 Hr 31 Mins agoWhat to know about Maharashtra civic elections
Pune PMC election result 2026 live updates: The counting of votes for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections will begin at 10 am, along with results from 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra. Apart from Pune, voting took place on Thursday (January 15) in major urban centres across the state, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad....Read More
It is a keenly watched battle in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, with both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining hands for the first time since they split in 2023. Ajit Pawar’s NCP has tied up with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s faction - NCP (SP) - to counter the ruling ally, BJP, in the municipal corporation elections.
Pune uses a multi-member ward system. Under this arrangement, each municipal ward elects three or four corporators rather than a single representative. The Pune Municipal Corporation has 41 wards. Each ward elects four corporators, taking the total strength of the general body to 162 members. As a result, voters are required to cast more than one vote.
During the early hours of polling on Thursday, isolated technical issues were reported in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a few locations in Pune. However, election officials said the faulty machines were replaced quickly in line with laid-down procedures.
What was the voting percentage?
According to the State Election Commission (SEC), Pune recorded a low voter turnout, touching nearly 54 per cent. Meanwhile, the overall voting percentage across all the 29 municipal corporations stood at 41.13 per cent till 3:30 pm. State election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said that the final polling figures would range between 46-50 per cent.
Key facts about PMC elections 2026
The PMC elections saw 1,165 candidates contesting across 41 wards. A total of 165 seats were available. Over 36 percent of the voters headed to the polls on Thursday to decide the political fate of the candidates.
What to expect in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Counting of votes for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections will also be held today. A total of 1,727,692 voters are registered to choose 32 ward members. The civic body is divided into 32 wards across the city.
During the 2017 PCMC polls, 128 seats were up for contest in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The BJP secured a majority, winning 75 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party won 37.
What happened in 2017?
The last Pune Municipal Corporation election was held on February 21, 2017, and recorded a voter turnout of 55.45 per cent. There were 1,090 candidates in the race.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a clear majority, securing 97 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 39 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 10 and Congress with nine. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won two seats, AIMIM secured one, while Independents and others won four seats.
Mukta Tilak of the BJP became mayor, and Navanth Kamble was elected deputy mayor.
What did exit polls predict?
Exit poll predictions for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections suggest a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The forecasts also predict that the BJP is likely to secure the highest number of seats in both civic bodies.
What should you expect?
Expect a heated contest in the region. Pune and the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad civic body saw an intense campaign as the Nationalist Congress Party, led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, joined hands with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) and took on its state-level ally BJP, in these polls.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation remains the richest civic body in India. A total of 1,729 candidates are contesting for its 227 seats.
Pune election result 2026 live updates: Voter turnout in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections crossed the halfway mark on Thursday and touched around 54 per cent. However, this was marginally lower than the 55.56 per cent turnout recorded in the 2017 civic polls.
Notably, it was also lower than the 61.04 per cent voter turnout recorded in Pune district during the 2024 assembly elections.
Pune election result 2026 live updates: The battle is intense in 22 wards across Pimpri-Chinchwad, where 47 former corporators, senior leaders from the ruling party and opposition figures are locked in a direct contest. The stakes are higher this time with seven former mayors in the fray.
Among the prominent candidates are former mayors Yogesh Behl and Vaishali Ghodekar from the NCP, and Aparna Doke, Mai Dhore, Shakuntala Darade, Rahul Jadhav and Nitin Kalje from the BJP.
Behl is contesting from ward 30 (Kasarwadi–Sant Tukaram Nagar) against BJP’s Satish Nagargoje; while Ghodekar is facing BJP’s Meenaj Inamdar in ward 9 (Nehrunagar–Kharalwadi).
Pune election result 2026 live updates: Voters in Pune will not have to wait long to know the outcome of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections 2026. Election authorities suggested that results are likely to start coming in within four to five hours after counting begins at 10 am on Friday.
According to officials, wards with fewer counting rounds, such as ward 35 (Sun City–Manikbaug) and ward 30 (Karvenagar–Hingne), which have four rounds each, could see final results by around 2 pm. In contrast, ward 38 (Balajinagar–Ambegaon–Katraj), which will elect five members, and ward 9 (Sus–Baner–Pashan) will have the highest number of rounds, 10 and nine, with final results expected by around 4 pm. Read full story here.
Pune election result 2026 live updates: The voting process in Pune on Thursday remained mostly peaceful, except for a few claims of money being handed out, allegations of bogus voting, and reports that the ink applied on fingers after voting could be wiped off easily, police said.
Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that polling was generally peaceful, with seven to eight complaints linked to money distribution and confusion at a few polling booths over claims of bogus voting.
Pune election result 2026 live updates: Counting of votes for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections will also be held today. A total of 1,727,692 voters are registered to choose 32 ward members. The civic body is divided into 32 wards across the city.
Pune election result 2026 live updates: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner DT Waghmare dismissed claims of irregularities linked to the use of indelible ink, saying there was no fault in the voting process.
"This has come to our notice that there is some confusion being created about the ink which is being put on the voters' fingers. I want to say that the ink being used to mark the fingers of voters is indelible ink, and it is the same ink which is used by the Election Commission of India in various elections," he said.
Pune Election Result 2026 Live: Close to 50 per cent turnout was reported in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra on Thursday, while isolated clashes took place and a row breaking out over claims that the ink used on voters’ fingers could be wiped off easily.
Addressing the media after polling closed at 5.30 pm, state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said voter participation across the 29 civic bodies remained in the 46 per cent to 50 per cent range.