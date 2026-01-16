Pune election result 2026 live updates: Will NCP factions shine? Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

It is a keenly watched battle in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, with both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining hands for the first time since they split in 2023. Ajit Pawar’s NCP has tied up with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s faction - NCP (SP) - to counter the ruling ally, BJP, in the municipal corporation elections.

Pune uses a multi-member ward system. Under this arrangement, each municipal ward elects three or four corporators rather than a single representative. The Pune Municipal Corporation has 41 wards. Each ward elects four corporators, taking the total strength of the general body to 162 members. As a result, voters are required to cast more than one vote.

During the early hours of polling on Thursday, isolated technical issues were reported in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a few locations in Pune. However, election officials said the faulty machines were replaced quickly in line with laid-down procedures.

What was the voting percentage?

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), Pune recorded a low voter turnout, touching nearly 54 per cent. Meanwhile, the overall voting percentage across all the 29 municipal corporations stood at 41.13 per cent till 3:30 pm. State election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said that the final polling figures would range between 46-50 per cent.

Key facts about PMC elections 2026

The PMC elections saw 1,165 candidates contesting across 41 wards. A total of 165 seats were available. Over 36 percent of the voters headed to the polls on Thursday to decide the political fate of the candidates.

What to expect in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Counting of votes for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections will also be held today. A total of 1,727,692 voters are registered to choose 32 ward members. The civic body is divided into 32 wards across the city.

During the 2017 PCMC polls, 128 seats were up for contest in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The BJP secured a majority, winning 75 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party won 37.

What happened in 2017?

The last Pune Municipal Corporation election was held on February 21, 2017, and recorded a voter turnout of 55.45 per cent. There were 1,090 candidates in the race.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a clear majority, securing 97 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 39 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 10 and Congress with nine. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won two seats, AIMIM secured one, while Independents and others won four seats.

Mukta Tilak of the BJP became mayor, and Navanth Kamble was elected deputy mayor.

What did exit polls predict?

Exit poll predictions for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections suggest a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The forecasts also predict that the BJP is likely to secure the highest number of seats in both civic bodies.

What should you expect?

Expect a heated contest in the region. Pune and the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad civic body saw an intense campaign as the Nationalist Congress Party, led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, joined hands with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) and took on its state-level ally BJP, in these polls.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation remains the richest civic body in India. A total of 1,729 candidates are contesting for its 227 seats.