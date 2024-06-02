Pune Porsche accident: Police make big revelation in court on blood sample row

The Crime Branch of the Pune police told a local court that they suspect multiple people were involved in the manipulation of the blood sample of the 17-year-old boy, who accidentally mowed down two people with his Porsche car last month. Pune Porsche accident: The car was found without number plate. (PTI)

Two doctors, a hospital employee and the boy's mother were arrested by the police for swapping the blood sample of the accused boy to give an impression that he wasn't drunk at the time of the accident.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The police, however, claim they have CCTV footage of the boy and his friends drinking alcohol at two bars before the accident.

The police accused the boy's father and mother of being part of a conspiracy to destroy evidence.

"Both had gone to the hospital and were involved in manipulating the blood sample of the minor accused. Blood sample was taken to ascertain the alcohol content in the blood of the minor," the police said, ANI reported.

The police told the court they have evidence proving the blood sample of the accused had been changed with the mother's blood.

"Police have also verified it with the CCTV footage available at the Sassoon hospital. Therefore, both father and mother have been booked under IPC sections 120b and 201," the police said, per ANI.

Police also suspect that there were a few more people involved in the case.

"We need to confront all the accused together, and we have noticed that the CCTV from the bungalow has been formatted. We want to investigate the same," they added.

"They also want to conduct searches at the residence of the accused, therefore, they should get police custody of the accused. They also informed the court that police have recovered ₹3 lakh in the case; therefore, police want to verify it under whose instructions and who delivered the money to the doctor at Sassoon hospital; therefore, custodial interrogation is needed," the police further said.

Also read: Pune Porsche accident: Teen's friends bring new twist in case amid sample row

The court later remanded the couple to police custody till June 5.

The police have also arrested the boy's grandfather for allegedly pressuring their driver to take the blame for the accident.

Hours after the accident, the Juvenile Justice Board released the boy on bail with the absurd condition that he would write an essay on road safety. After the action generated outrage, the bail was cancelled and the boy was sent to a remand home.