Pune Porsche crash: Police arrest accused minor's mother

The mother of teenager involved in Pune Porsche crash was on Saturday arrested for helping his blood sample after the accident, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.



This is the fourth arrest from the family with minor, his father and grandfather already apprehended. The arrest comes days after the Pune Police told a local court that the blood samples of the the juvenile driver were allegedly exchanged with those of a woman.



The Porsche car was found without number plate in Pune.

The Pune Police had arrested two doctors at Sassoon hospital for allegedly manipulating the minor's blood sample. “After the accident, the (Yerawada) police station had sent the juvenile, his two friends who were with him in the car and (family) driver to Sassoon General Hospital for giving blood samples. Of these samples, the juvenile's blood sample was swapped. Their (other three samples') results also came nil (no traces of alcohol were found)," a police officer had told PTI.



Two software engineers Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were killed in the wee hours of May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar after a Porsche allegedly being driven by the drunk minor rammed into their two wheeler.



The 17-year-old minor has been sent to an observation home, his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Agarwal have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame.



The Pune Police have received the permission to question the minor in the presence of his counsellors and the members of his family. The juvenile, lodged at the Yerawada Correction Centre, will be questioned for at least two hours.



The teenager is the son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal. He was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), with a condition to write a 300-word essay, sparking a massive public outrage.



The Pune Police later approached the JJB, which remanded the boy to an observation home for 14 days till June 5.