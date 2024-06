A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father of teen who allegedly ran over two engineers while driving his Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19.



Agarwal was granted bail in one case pertaining to the Juvenile Justice Act, PTI reported.



This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

A 17-year-old teenager allegedly killed two young techies after crashing his Porsche Taycan into their bike in Pune on May 19. (PTI file)