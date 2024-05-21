Father of Pune teen driver, who killed 2 persons with Porsche, detained

The Pune police on Tuesday morning detained the father of the 17-year-old teenager - who was involved in a car accident that killed two people - from Maharashtra's Aurangabad. According to a senior official, the boy's father, who is a builder, is being brought to Pune, where he is likely to be arrested. The 17-year-old is the son of a prominent real estate developer from the city whose Porsche was running without a registration number. (HT PHOTO)

The father, along with the owners of two restaurants and their staff, were booked on Monday under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and Juvenile Justice Act (JJA).

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.