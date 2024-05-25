Pune Porsche crash: Social media influencer booked for making ‘fake videos’ of teen accused

The Pune Police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a social media influencer for allegedly making a fake video of the teenager boasting of the May 19 Porsche crash that killed two software engineers, PTI reported. The Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old teenager, who according to the police was drunk, killed two motorbike-borne engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta

The video later went viral on social media. The cyber cell of the Pune Police said that the case has been registered against the reel creator under Sections 509, 294 B of IPC and 67 of IT Act.



On Friday, a local court sent the six accused arrested in the case, including the teen's father Vishal Agarwal, to judicial custody till June 7. The teenager is in an observation home till June 5.



The Madhya Pradesh-based parents of the two IT professionals have demanded that the Supreme Court monitor the probe and the trial be held in their state.



On Saturday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the family of the teenager forced the driver to accept the blame. The top cop said that after the driver left the Yerawada police station where the case was registered, both accused whisked him in a car to his house on the premises of their bungalow, confiscated his phone and confined him there.



“He was pressured to give the statement to police as per their directions,” he said. The driver was offered gifts and cash and later threatened to take the blame, the senior police official said.

The family driver has given a statement saying he was not driving the car when it met with the accident and that the teen’s kin were using pressure tactics to push him to take responsibility for the crash.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)