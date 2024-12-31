Pune pub sends condoms and ORS with New Year party invite, responds amid outrage

A pub in Maharashtra’s Pune found itself in the middle of a controversy after it allegedly sent condoms and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets along with invitations to invitees for its New Year's eve party. The pub sent a goodie bag to its regular customers. (Respresentative Image)

The unusual invitation from ‘High Spirits Cafe’ has sparked widespread outrage, prompting the police to intervene and record statements from the invitees.

"The Pub head sent an advisory to the invitees ahead of the party. The advisory urged people to use helmets, keep hydrated, and avoid ‘drink and drive’. This was for the safety precautions during New Year's Eve,” senior police inspector Nilkanth Jagtap at Mundhwa police station told news agency ANI.

“Along with this advisory, the pub management has also sent some helmets to its selected invitees and a goody bag which included a packet of condoms. This was sent to around 40 guests who are regular to the pub and were expected to attend the New Year party,” Jagtap added.

The incident came to light after one of the guests took photos of this gift packet and posted it on Facebook that resulted in public outrage.

"Subsequently, the pub decided to cancel the party. After receiving a complaint, we took the statements of some of the guests and the management to enquire about it. We issued notices and are further investigating the matter,” the official said.

Maharashtra Youth Congress files complaint, pub responds

The police have launched an investigation into the matter after a complaint from Maharashtra Youth Congress general secretary Akshay Jain who said they were not against pub culture or nightlife but this kind of “cheap publicity”.

"We are not against pub culture or nightlife but we are against this kind of cheap publicity. We have made a complaint to the Pune Police Commissioner and hope this kind of cheap publicity stunt doesn't happen again in the city. In recent times, we saw the cases of drugs and other illegal activities have risen," Jain told ANI.

Jain said such actions must be condemned and strict action should be taken against it.

‘High Spirits Cafe’ has responded to the controversy through its manager Zaid Khan, saying that it is all a misunderstanding.

“This is all a misunderstanding. Every year, we have a theme for New Year’s Eve, and this year's theme is ‘party responsibly’ with a focus on safety. Young people often engage in activities like drinking and driving or unprotected sex, ignoring the potential consequences. To address this, we distributed condoms, Oral Rehydration Solutions, and a card with a chauffeur service number,” the manager explained to Punekar News.

He added that the cafe is also offering the partygoers a one-way cab trip to discourage drinking and driving.