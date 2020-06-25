e-paper
Pune records 725 new Covid-19 cases, 16 succumb to infection in last 24 hours

Pune records 725 new Covid-19 cases, 16 succumb to infection in last 24 hours

Maharashtra’s Pune district was one of the first coronavirus hotspots in the state, which remains the worst-hit by the pandemic recording 4,841fresh Covid-19 cases today.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With 102 new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Covid-19 count in the industrial township has risen to 2,427.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Pune on Thursday detected 725 new Covid-19 cases, taking the district’s coronavirus tally to 18,240. With 16 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Pune’s death toll has now risen to 655, Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer said.

The death toll rose to 655 with 16 more coronavirus patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, the health department official said.

Of the 725 fresh cases, at least 560 were from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now have 14,320 patients.

At least, 202 patients were also discharged from hospitals today, the official said.

With 102 new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Covid-19 count in the industrial township has risen to 2,427.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas has currently increased to 1,493, the health department official said.

India on Thursday recorded 16,922 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours – the highest so far- pushing the nationwide tally to 4,73,105.

According to the Union health ministry’s data, the number of active cases in the country stands at 1,86,514. The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which hiked the death toll to 14,894.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, the country had recorded the highest single-day jump of nearly 16,000 Covid-19 cases.

