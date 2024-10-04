Pune: Woman gangraped by 3 men, her male friend assaulted; police teams formed

Pune gangrape: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, news agency PTI reported citing police on Friday. The gang-rape was allegedly committed in the Bopdev Ghar area around 11pm on Thursday, the police added. Ten police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang-rape. (HT file photo)

According to the Kondhwa police, the woman had gone to the locality with a male friend. “As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghar area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her,” said a senior Pune Police official.

He said 10 police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang-rape. Another official from Kondhwa Police station told PTI that the incident took place at an isolated place and the trio also assaulted the woman’s male friend.

Pune girls sexually assaulted in school van

In an unrelated incident, police have arrested the 45-year-old driver of a school van for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girl students in Pune city.

The incident took place on September 30 on board the van when the girls were returning home after attending school in the Wanwadi area of the city. Police are trying to find out if a woman attendant was present in the van at the time, the official said.

“The accused allegedly touched the private parts of both girls. One of the girl students later narrated the incident to her mother who then informed the police and a case was registered,” the official from the Wanwadi police station said.

A police complaint was lodged on Wednesday and the accused, Sanjay Reddy, was booked and arrested under sections 64 (punishment for rape) and 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Reddy was remanded in police custody till October 8 by a local court, the official said.

Speaking in Nagpur to reporters, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said strict action will be taken in the case, adding that relevant sections under BNS and POCSO had been invoked for rape and other offences.

The school authorities have been summoned for inquiry and it will be checked if they were at fault as well, he said.

